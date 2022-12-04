News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 21 Christmas nativity plays from schools and nurseries from 1970s to 2010s

It’s that great Christmas tradition in Sheffield – the school nativity play.

By David Kessen
3 minutes ago

Many youngsters will be going through their first such plays in the coming weeks, and today we have looked through our archives to find 21 beautiful pictures of some great nativity plays which have been performed by schools and nurseries across the city over the years.

Many of the angelic faces pictured here will be grown up now – but there are Christmas memories galore in here.

Schools – if you have pictures of your nativity plays you would like us to feature in a gallery, email us.

1. Nativity plays

These pictures show nativities plays performed by Sheffield schools across the 80s, 90s the 2000s and the 2010s

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Hartley Brook

Hartley Brook School Nativity Play, December 10, 1991

Photo: Hartley Brook

3. Totley All Saints

Totley All Saints School Nativity Play, December 17, 1991

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. St Andrew's School

St Andrew's School Nativity Play, December 12, 1991

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

