It was the hometown show that so many Def Leppard fans - more than 32,000 to be precise - had been waiting for and by ‘eck it was worth it.

The iconic rockers lifted the curtain to thunderous applause with an injection of energy and passion as Take What You Want set the tone for what was to be 90 minutes of pulsating hits and rock anthems from their extensively epic catalogue of music.

Hard driving guitars and frenetic drumming from the maestro Rick Allen as Joe Elliot implored the baying crowd to Take What You Want…and what you need.

First off, it must be noted how good Joe sounds with each sung exaltation reverberating around his beloved Bramall Lane.

Def Leppard wowed a sold-out Bramall Lane with their homecoming gig last night (Photo: Anthony Devlin)

Decked out in a Union Jack blazer and top hat, Joe looks every inch the legendary rock band front man, visibly proud at being back in Sheffield and a quintessential British gent all in one…who just so happens to be more than capable of belting out a stellar note or multiple throughout the evening.

It was a celebratory homecoming that embraced multiple generations of their fans.

Over the course of the opening five or six songs, Joe takes a moment to introduce each member of the band, from Phil Collen to Vivian Campbell and Rick Savage, followed by their own - rather fitting - solo spotlight moment, every moment punctuated by roars of approval from the all in attendance.

A gyrating woman just over my shoulder moved and swayed in unison, if one single person could encapsulate the collective mood this lady is the embodiment of that, fist pumping the air in time with the relentless percussive efforts of Rick Allen.

Rick's introduction and the up-close camera shots bring some of the biggest, if not the biggest roars of the evening, as the politely yet always effusively baying crowd marvel at his percussive brilliance.

Delivering a performance as though he was a man possessed, riding his very own freight train of rock slap bang into the city centre thudding, smashing and with the dexterity of some percussive embodiment of Ganesh (purely in the quadri-limbed sense, of course), Rick is seemingly effortlessly capable of doing more with one arm than many could only dream of doing with several. It’s pretty mint to be fair and phenomenal to see in action.

What followed was a 90-minute celebration of hits from older albums like Hysteria and Euphoria, all the way through to their most recent release Diamond Star Halos — that’s if we’re not including the also ‘must listen’ Drastic Symphonies recorded alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, a treat in its own right.

Against a dazzling backdrop of rollercoasters, video montages and billowing smoke, both in their intense presence and that which emanated from pockets across the stage, Joe strutted his stuff, delivering a vocal performance that did not waver at any point throughout.

Sure they’ve been around for a while now, 46 years and counting, but never at one point do they seem like an ageing band, one in it just for the money, nor one incapable of producing such celebratory rancour and delight across a broad range of age groups. A gift in itsel that results in a remarkable coming together of multiple generations because ultimately that’s what rock is all about, right?

Throughout the show floodlights beam the red and white colours of their hometown club Sheffield United, lighting up every corner of the football ground, punctuated more by wide reaching and multi-directional lasers as Joe implores the joyous amalgamation to pour some sugar on them — but also taking a moment between songs to pay homage to their fans young and old, their city and most ardent followers alike.

It’s rock at its most fervent and nonetheless so incredibly moreish at the same time.

The vocals peak as we reach 10:15pm, borderline curfew, an almost show closing rock anthem sound just as good as on their records, arguably better because it’s being heard live and direct right here in Sheffield. Just a stone's throw from where the band were formed. It’s pretty sweet or “reyt good” as we’d say here. Just ask most of the city’s residents who were also treated to this mother of all homecomings with the booming sound system sending every chord and syllable to the many terraced doorsteps and semis across the city's undulating landscape.

Whether seated and waving their phone flashlights or amidst the plumes of vape cloud in the standing area, or on their backstep with a brew in hand, it seemed as though everyone knew the words to pretty much everything, as indicated by the hoarse voices post show as revellers made their way home. Smiles adorning their faces.

It’s been a long time coming but Def Leppard brought the curtain down with style, humour, humility and graciousness as they belted out Rock of Ages and Photograph.

All in all it was a visually stunning performance that had 30-odd-thousand fans gripped in the palm of the hands of this iconic collective. Quite a fitting close to the proceedings for the beloved Sheffield band and memories to cherish for so many.

