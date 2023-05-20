Four hundred superfans met Def Leppard at a thrilling album signing session in Meadowhall.

Devotees flew in from all over the world to meet their heroes, who are part way through a memorable week of gigs and appearances. The queue snaked through the shop and down the mall outside. The band only had time to say a few words as breathless followers offered up LPs, CDs and memorabilia. Many said they had been at the gig at the Leadmill in Sheffield the night before and most were going to the show at Bramall Lane on Monday. The band is on a world tour following the release of album Drastic Symphonies.

Erin Byrne of Portland, Oregon, aged 59, saw the first of 10 Def Leppard gigs in 1983 and was wearing the shirt to prove it. She said: “Joe was impressed.”

Judy Nunez, of New York, said she had contributed to new book Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard, with two lost press clippings from 1980 and 1984.

Justin Derbyshire, from Leicester, owns the band’s first record, The Def Leppard EP - 1,000 red label copies were released in 1979 - and a letter by Joe Elliott’s mum promoting it. It features a leopard logo which was dropped in the early 1980s.

Justin said Joe had confirmed it was his mother’s writing and commented: "Wow!"

He added: “I’ve been a collector for many years but this is the first time I’ve met them. To have got some of their history makes me feel closer to the band. I’m ecstatic.”

