Reverend and The Makers frontman Jon McClure has spoken about his upcoming daytime clubbing event in Sheffield which he says will “revolutionise” the nightlife scene.

Day Fever is described by organisers as a “disco that doesn’t ruin your Sunday”, taking place between 3pm and 8pm.

The event will return to Sheffield City Hall on February 1 following their Christmas party on December 22, which sold out in less than six hours.

The idea for Day Fever was thought up in 2024 by actress Vicky McClure, filmmaker and broadcaster Jonny Owen and Sheffield musician Jon McClure.

“There aren’t many better feelings in this world than going out and having a good time with people you love,” Jon said.

“It’s about community and people being together, having a smile and a dance enjoying the music. There’s loads of smiley faces and we have never had one bit of trouble at Day Fever. It’s just a warm, loving environment.

“We thought we’d try it as a one-off in Sheffield and see what happened. It sold out instantly!

“We did another one in Nottingham and that sold out straight away too. It’s just exploded from there in 23 cities across the UK with over 85,000 people attending so far.

“It’s that thing of not trying to be trendy or cool. Life can be hard and I think giving people a good time is important. Our demographic is 75 per cent women which is testament to our safety in the daytime. It’s just a really wholesome, warm community and people love it.

“We used to advertise ourselves as an over 30s event but we found multi-generational groups of people were coming and having a good time. We play more old school music so there is a nostalgic element there.

“The nighttime economy has been struggling for a while. We do things upside down in this country with shops being open while everyone is at work. Daytime events are the new thing and it really suits me because I have kids. A lot of us have busy lives and it’s not sustainable to be going out until 5am anymore.

“The City Hall is the perfect venue because of its history. It harkens back to the tea dances our grandparents went to. It’s just a beautiful building inside and we are very lucky to have it as part of our city landscape.

“We want Sheffield to be a vibrant, cultural place. It’s very much a music city going back as far as Joe Cocker through Pulp and fast forward to today with Bring Me the Horizon. There’s so many great bands come from here.

“We have people on stage dancing which obviously for us older people it harkens back to Top of the Pops and the Word. It also lets the customers know there’s no separation between us, the performers and DJs, and them, the audience. We’re all here together for the music.”

Other cities where the event will take place include Birmingham, Manchester and Nottingham.

Co-founder Vicky McClure said: “Travelling up and down the country and seeing so many people enjoying themselves has been such a joy.

“We’re thrilled that people feel comfortable at Day Fever. Hearing their stories has shown us how important it is to just take a break from life and have a bloody good dance!”.

Tickets are £13 and can be purchased at day-fever.com