Dan Walker has admitted that he “can’t wait” to start filming for his new show with Helen Skelton. The pair will explore the Pennines in Dan & Helen’s Pennine Adventure on Channel 5.
The former Football Focus presenter, 46, from Sheffield, took a trip to Chesterfield Go Outdoors this Wednesday (31 May) to pick up some kit for the outdoors adventure. To his surprise, he coincidentally bumped into his future co-star at the shop.
Unfortunately for Dan, Helen was only present in 2D picture form as she appeared on the label for the North Ridge gilet he picked out for himself. Helen is a brand ambassador for the outdoor clothing company.
Dan shared the comical moment with his 802,000 Twitter followers. He posted a picture of himself standing proudly with Helen’s clothing range, and wrote in the caption: “Just getting some last minute bits for @DanHelenPennine and guess who I find in the big @GOoutdoors in Chesterfield? She’s everywhere 😂🏔️😂 Can’t wait to start filming with the actual @HelenSkelton soon”.
Helen is affiliated with Go Outdoors stores across the UK. This Saturday 3 June, the former Blue Peter presenter will hold an official re-opening ceremony at the Cumbria branch of the outdoor lifestyle brand.
Both Helen Skelton and Dan Walker seem visibly excited for their adventure across the Pennines. The pair have each asked for several appeals from fans for the best places to visit, eat at, and explore.