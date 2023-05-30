Former Football Focus presenter Dan Walker shared pork pies with a group of Sheffield Wednesday fans ahead of the team’s win at Wembley.

Dan Walker was offered pork pies by friendly Sheffield Wednesday supporters on the train to Wembley Stadium. (Photo - @alexgnye Twitter)

Dan Walker was among 40,000 Sheffield Wednesday supporters who made the 165 mile trip down to Wembley to watch Sheffield Wednesday on Monday (29 May). Darren Moore’s side clinched promotion in a 1-0 victory in which a very late header from Josh Windass sent fans into hysterics.

The Channel 5 newsreader and his family were in the stands for the monumental occasion. After the match, Dan revealed on Twitter that his kids are Wednesday supporters, and that they have ‘fallen in love’ with the beautiful game.

On the train journey from Sheffield to London, the former Football Focus presenter posed for a snap with some friendly Owls fans. He revealed they even offered him some of their pork pies. He retweeted the picture, writing: “What a bunch of lads. Even offered to share their pork pies. On the way to Wembley with my family who are all Sheffield Wednesday fans”.

Despite being a Crawley Town supporter at heart, Dan has previously stated he has ‘serious love’ for Wednesday, due to his family’s connection to the club.

He was branded a ‘true gent’ by some other supporters who met the Vanished host inside Wembley. The fan, under the Twitter handle of @JimmyReynoldsJr, revealed Dan took a photograph for him. He tweeted: “Nice to meet you Dan - thanks for taking this photo for us. True gent! I spot three people I know in that video of yours!”