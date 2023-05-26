Local politicians have confirmed they have been “liasing” with South Yorkshire Police as the murder investigation continues.

A Sheffield MP has joined local residents in mourning after the death of a teenage boy in Crookes yesterday evening. The boy, aged 17, was rushed to hospital, where he soon died, after an alleged “stabbing” in the suburb.

Sheffield Hallam MP, Olivia Blake, said: “It is deeply shocking and saddening to hear of this tragic incident. My thoughts and condolences are with the young man's family, friends, and all those affected.”

In a statement, Ms Blake confirmed she has been in regular contact with South Yorkshire Police since the incident, adding officers “will be maintaining a presence at the scene and in the area”.

This morning, South Yorkshire Police confirmed two men, aged 18 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. It is believed both men are in police custody at this time.

The road, known locally as Main Road, through Crookes was cordoned off by police officers as emergency services responded. An air ambulance was said to have attended, landing near Crookes Cemetery, with the victim rushed to hospital, where he sadly died.

In a joint statement, Crookes and Crosspool Councillors Ruth Milsom, Tim Huggan and Minesh Parekh, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim and their family in this tragic time.

"We know this incident is of great concern for the local community. We have been liaising with South Yorkshire Police, who are currently investigating and have an extra presence in the community to provide reassurance.”

Last night, witnesses told The Star the victim had staggered across Crookes, before collapsing near the Beres sandwich shop at the foot of Mulehouse Road. Police, including some armed with pistols, responded to the scene and cordoned off the area.

Both Ms Blake and the Crookes councillors urged any residents with information or concerns over the incident to come forward to police. Reports can be submitted by calling 101, quoting incident number 965 of May 25, or by using the force’s online reporting options.