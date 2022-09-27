The unnervingly articulated doll of a little boy with a mop of blond hair and toothy grin appeared in the window of the Mind charity shop in Middlewood Road, strapped into a pram and on sale for £40 (reduced from £60).

Soon after, a picture of the uncanny figurine appeared on the ‘C*** You Find in Charity Shops’ Facebook group, a comedy page for sharing bizarre artefacts from high street thrift stores.

A life-size doll of a little boy in the window of a Sheffield charity shop has been labelled 'creepy' by viewers online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Readers have reacted with fear and uneasiness to the doll’s rictus grin, disproportionate legs and slightly over-estimated price tag.

"That’s one of Boris’ kids isn’t it?” wrote one user.

"Bet that comes alive at night,” wrote another viewer.

Fans were unable to come to a conclusion about whether the doll looked like the UK’s recently ousted PM Boris Johnson, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, or “Trump and Chucky’s love child”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some readers suggested putting the doll "in a box with a bible and a crucifix".

"The horror,” wrote one user. “I collect creepy dolls but this one takes the biscuit.

"The stuff of nightmares.”

Some called for it to be “put in a locked box with a Bible and a crucifix.” Others suggested just to “burn it”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One more creative suggestion was to remember the upcoming holidays.

The doll has appeared in the window strapped into a pram or in a high chair, and reduced from £60 down to £40. It does not seem to have any takers so far.

"Halloween is coming!” wrote one fan. “Spook it up a wee bit and scare the little ones! And a few not-so-little ones. Leave it on the steps with the candy.”

The post, which was created on September 23, has so far gathered 1,600 reactions and more than 900 comments.