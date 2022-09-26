Sheffield Retro: 14 pictures to take you back to the year 1996
We take a look back at some defining pictures from the year 1996 – do you remember any of these moments?
From a different looking Fargate, a Sheffield lottery winner and the opening of a new Ford dealership, to children campaigning against unhealthy meals, the year 1996 had some defining pictures in Sheffield.
Here are 14 images dating back to the back-end of the year 1996 – do you remember any of these pictures?
