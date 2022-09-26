News you can trust since 1887
1996 Retro
1996 Retro

Sheffield Retro: 14 pictures to take you back to the year 1996

We take a look back at some defining pictures from the year 1996 – do you remember any of these moments?

By Alex Wilkinson
Monday, 26th September 2022, 4:45 am

From a different looking Fargate, a Sheffield lottery winner and the opening of a new Ford dealership, to children campaigning against unhealthy meals, the year 1996 had some defining pictures in Sheffield.

Here are 14 images dating back to the back-end of the year 1996 – do you remember any of these pictures?

1. Fargate 1996

A view of Fargate, Sheffield, in October 1996

Photo: Brian Vaughan staff

2. Fresher Fayre 1996

Gwen Bernath of Blackwell's Book Shop handing out free tins of beans to students at the fresher fayre in September 1996

Photo: Barry Richardson staff

3. South Yorkshire Fire Museum 1996

Father and Son David Purcell and Andrew Purcell of the South Yorkshire Fire Museum pictured in October 1996

Photo: Barry Richardson staff

4. Dixon Ford dealership 1996

Ian McAllister, the Chairman of the Ford Motor Company, with Paul Dixon at the opening of the new Dixon Ford dealership in Sheffield, September 1996

Photo: Dean Atkins staff

