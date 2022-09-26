Popular Aldi supermarket put up for sale at £1.5m – and plans revealed for Meadowhall site in Sheffield

The German discount retailer’s Fitzwilliam Road store is under instruction for sale and let with commercial property agents, Lamb & Swift.

Aldi has instructed agents to advertise the 15,080 sq ft store on Fitzwilliam Road as being for sale and to let.

The property 15,080 sq ft is listed for offers in Region of £1.5m

The property 15,080 sq ft is listed for offers in Region of £1.5m

In December 2010 permission was granted for the £2 million build with work starting in January 2011.

Since opening, Aldi have gone on to open up further stores at Parkgate, Masbrough and Bramley with the closest being just 1.5 miles away.

Aldi has announced it will open 100 new stores across the UK over the next two years earlier this month, and has pledged to invest £1.3 billion by 2023 in plans to open an average of one new store a week.