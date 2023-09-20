Sheffield schoolgirl earns unique opportunity to study with top scientists

Budding young Sheffield scientist Amelia Yuan joined children from across the globe to take part in a week-long summer school.

Local student Amelia Yuan attends exciting science-based summer school at one of the world’s top universities. Photo: Jan-Philipp Strobel

Tapton pupil Amelia, aged 15, from Crosspool, was selected from hundreds of applications to receive one of the highly sought-after places available at the ZEISS Summer School.

Amelia, who picked up three competition wins during the course, said: “I’ve always been very interested in science – chemistry, physics and biology – not only at school but also in my spare time as a hobby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was thrilled to have received a place at the ZEISS summer school and my hope was that it would give me a great insight into what I would want to do as a future career.”

a

Saving the world, future sustainability and eco-friendly materials were hot topics on the unique summer school programme which offered students an exciting opportunity to develop valuable skills and gain new experiences, whilst increasing their knowledge of scientific subjects from leading academic experts.

Amelia said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience – creating lasting memories and making many new friends from all over the world.

“The opportunity to learn from top scientific experts and academics, as well as working alongside like-minded peers, has really increased my thirst to explore the sciences further. Having a career as a scientist is definitely one of my options for the future!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amelia and her fellow students spent a fully-packed week in London attending workshops, lectures and activities, which included learning how to build and operate microscopes and using artificial intelligence for imaging and analysis.

During the course, students were set a number of tasks such as ‘The Composite Challenge’ – during which Amelia analysed materials through a microscope and developed the winning composite.

The week finished with presentations to the academic team, with students were tasked with designing a poster to showcase the knowledge they had gained in the week. Amelia and her team were awarded second place for their entry, with a prize of a smartwatch each.

The cohort of students selected were aged between 14-15 and consisted of 12 children from local UK schools and 12 children of ZEISS employees from around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a one-day visit to the ZEISS UK head office in Cambourne students were given an exclusive opportunity to see the latest technology from ZEISS’ Consumer Optics, Medical Technology and Research Microscopy Solutions departments. It was here that Amelia earned herself a third award by winning the Scanning Electron Microscope competition.