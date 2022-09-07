News you can trust since 1887
Cost of living Sheffield: How much can you get at Aldi for £20 as prices soar?

The Star has tested how much food can be bought for £20 from budget supermarket, Aldi, as prices for food soar during the current cost of living crisis.

By Harry Harrison
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 4:21 pm

As The Star launches it’s campaign, urging the government to help the people of Sheffield, and the rest of the country, through the cost of living crisis, we went to Aldi on St Mary’s Gate to see how much you could purchase for £20 during the current climate.

We went to see how much food could be bought for £20 as prices soar.

After trawling around and picking up some of the basics, as well as some chicken, mince and fresh veggies, our total at checkout was £23.40, which was admittedly a tad over-budget.

Check the video above to see what we managed to get. All the food purchased for this story was donated to Sheffield Six Foodbanks.

You can read more about Sheffield Six Foodbanks and how you can support them, by clicking the link here.

