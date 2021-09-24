Cazza Holmes said her father received an appointment to get his vaccination at Manor Park Medical Centre, Manor Park, at 1.30pm on Thursday, but he finally made it to the front of the queue at 2.10pm.

She believes a better system is needed because people her father's age were forced to stand in the queue due to no seats being made available.

People were seen standing in a long queue outside Manor Park Medical Centre on Thursday afternoon.

She took a picture of the long queue formed outside the medical practice to highlight the plight of the elderly.

“There has to be a better system for them. There was a long queue outside the practice because they all showed up at the same time,” she said, adding that the appointments should be staggered instead.

“When he arrived there were already 40 people in front of him and the queue barely moved. All of them were over 80 years old.

“His appointment was at 1.30pm and he still stood in the queue 40 minutes later.

“My dad is pretty fit for his age but he was fuming and he said if he is asked to get an injection again, he would not bother to show up.”

Sheffield, beginning this week, kicked off its campaign to provide booster shots to people who received Covid-19 vaccinations during phase one of the roll-out.

Boosters are being offered to people aged 50 and over, those in care homes, and frontline health and social care workers.