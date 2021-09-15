Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who released the details on Tuesday, said the move would strengthen a "wall of defence" against Covid-19 during the winter months, following the government's publication of advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

In England, boosters will be offered to people aged 50 and over, those in care homes, and frontline health and social care workers.

In response, Councillor Julie Grocutt, Deputy Leader of Sheffield City Council said: "It’s really welcome news that boosters are to be delivered – vaccination is our best way of protecting ourselves and others from coronavirus, which is still a real threat.

A campaign is to begin next week to give booster shots to millions of people who received Covid-19 vaccinations in phase one of the rollout.

"We’re encouraging everyone who can to get the vaccine, whether it’s the booster, or your first or second dose.

"The vaccine rollout in Sheffield has been hugely successful so far and partners across the city have been working tirelessly. That work isn’t over, there are still people who are not vaccinated at all.

"We know that frontline clinical staff are absolutely exhausted, that the NHS is under real pressure already, and that they are facing one of the most challenging winters in their history.

"Those workers who have put their all into supporting the fight against Covid now need proper support from the government – clear and timely information on the booster rollout, implementation plans, and funding.

"Major announcements like this can’t be dropped on them at the last minute, they need to be able to prepare, for the wellbeing of clinical staff and for our communities.

"We are still in a major pandemic and staff are being asked to provide one of the biggest mobilisations in NHS history.