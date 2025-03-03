Demolition bosses have explained why they blew up four giant chimneys without telling all nearby residents, as fearful locals told how they thought a bomb had gone off.

Four giant industrial chimneys were demolished using explosives on Sunday morning, in an action which nearby residents say shook their homes and left them and their families fearing the area was being bombed.

The demolition removed four structures near Claywheels Lane, between Wadsley and Middlewood, at 8am.

A spokesman for demolition company Metropolitan Demolition, which carried out the work, said he understood why people were upset and that he was sorry for any distress that the demolition led to.

He said businesses and residents living ‘very close’ were told.

The planned demolition of chimneys on Clay Wheels Lane | Jo Joel

But he said that the job had to be done without notifying the public for safety reasons.

He said: “It was done by the book, in a safe and professional manner.

“We did what was the right thing to do, and what any demolition company would have done. If there had been large numbers of people turning up to watch, it would have been very dangerous. There could have been a catastrophe.

“As much as I apologise, we did what was necessary to keep everyone safe.”

He said the demolition had been planned for six months and went to plan safely.

Another view of the demolition, courtesy of Amy Holmshaw | Amy Holmshaw

South Yorkshire Police said they received several calls to their control room to report the noise caused by the demolition on Sunday morning.

A spokesman said they sent officers out to provide reassurance to those in the community who had concerns.

One resident, Lucy Eruero, has written to Sheffield Council and her MP, Olivia Blake, to complain.

She said: “I can't believe I'll be the first person to message about this, but on what planet is it OK to wake up an entire neighbourhood on a Sunday morning thinking WW3 had just started?

“There was no warning. Our house shook and our kids of seven and five were absolutely terrified, as were we.

She said she had to spend 45 minutes reassuring her children that they were not being bombed, after having to make sure herself that that wasn't actually the case.

Another resident, who commented on The Star’s website under the name Versys G, said: “They could have warned local residents. My wife was just leaving for work and the whole house shook, the cat did a runner and has not been seen since and the birds thousands of then all flew away. In this current climate in the world, next time let us know. “

Others commented on our Facebook page. Shauna Narna Askham-South said: “My three children ran in my room screaming. We were all terrified. They should have pre-warned people.”

Sheffield Council has also been approached for comment.