These pictures show an insight into Sheffield’s past – as a new book charts the city’s 20th century history in photographs

Paul Chrystal’s book Old Sheffield packs 158 pictures into 80 pages, telling the story of the city, divided into sections looking at industry, pubs, social history, housing, cinemas, the Blitz, and prominent buildings.

Paul, who lives in York, says he cares greatly about Sheffield as the city where his daughter went to university. He said: “The book goes back to the early 20th century and up to the 1950s and 60s. I think it is a really interesting period, as Sheffield was growing, but there will be a lot of people who recognise some of the scenes in the book.”

He says many of the buildings on the pictures are now long gone, and admits he misses some of the structures associated with Sheffield – including the iconic Tinsley cooling towers, which were demolished in 2008.

He said: “You used to see them when you drove up the M1. They’re gone now, and it did upset me that they were lost. And it would have been nice if they could have kept more of the iconic old workshops in the town that made blades.”

Old Sheffield is published and distributed by Stenlake Publishing Limited, 54 - 58 Mill Square, Catrine, KA5 6RD.

1. Steelworkers Sheffield Steelworkers at the start of the 20th century. Men with their crucible steel making tools. Crucible steel is steel made by melting pig iron (cast iron), iron, and sometimes steel, often along with sand, glass, ashes, and other fluxes, in a crucible.

2. City skyline Picture shows the Shefffield skyline in the early 20th century, with the town hall and cathedrall visible

3. 1950s Heeley Storm damage in Clyde Road, Heeley, 1958

4. Coal mine Drift mine from around 1900 near Newman Road.