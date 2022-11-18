Sheffield Retro: 11 pictures taken from 'Old Sheffield' book show iconic scenes lost to history
These pictures show an insight into Sheffield’s past – as a new book charts the city’s 20th century history in photographs
Paul Chrystal’s book Old Sheffield packs 158 pictures into 80 pages, telling the story of the city, divided into sections looking at industry, pubs, social history, housing, cinemas, the Blitz, and prominent buildings.
Paul, who lives in York, says he cares greatly about Sheffield as the city where his daughter went to university. He said: “The book goes back to the early 20th century and up to the 1950s and 60s. I think it is a really interesting period, as Sheffield was growing, but there will be a lot of people who recognise some of the scenes in the book.”
He says many of the buildings on the pictures are now long gone, and admits he misses some of the structures associated with Sheffield – including the iconic Tinsley cooling towers, which were demolished in 2008.
He said: “You used to see them when you drove up the M1. They’re gone now, and it did upset me that they were lost. And it would have been nice if they could have kept more of the iconic old workshops in the town that made blades.”
Old Sheffield is published and distributed by Stenlake Publishing Limited, 54 - 58 Mill Square, Catrine, KA5 6RD.