It may be three months until Christmas - but Christmas shopping has already started in Sheffield!

The Star has asked residents and visitors when they will be starting their shopping ahead of the festivities, and where they plan to buy their presents and trimmings.

And we discovered that some have already started their purchases, while there is plenty of support for using the city centre for that shopping.

Sophie Burton, who was visiting Sheffield from Derbyshire with friend Ange Dodsworth, from York, confirmed they had already started - with a purchase during the visit.

Sophie Burton and Ange Dodsworth were visitors to Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Speaking to The Star on Pinstone Street, she said: “I've already started mine today, here in Sheffield.”

It was too early for Ange, who said she would probably start her Christmas shopping after Halloween, possibly November.

She said: “I'll do it in various places. Some of it will be online, some of it will be Christmas markets and some of it will just be around the shops. I heard Sheffield Christmas market's really, really nice.

“I’ve not tried Sheffield Christmas market. I’ve been to Leeds, York, Manchester, they're quite busy. So, Sheffield? Yes, I might try Sheffield this year.

Denis Wainwright prefers to leave his Christmas shopping late. Photo: David Kessen, National World | national world

Denis Wainwright, from Darnall, says he prefers to leave it late.

He said: “I usually do my Christmas shopping in town, so mainly I shop at The Moor or HMV which is on the High Street, or basically locally. Sometimes I might shop online but a lot of times I like to give my support to local trade and shop through them.

“I usually am one of those that like to start late, so when it gets to about December then I'll start shopping, otherwise it's not Christmas.”

Luke Calldine thinks he will go to Meadowhall. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Luke Calladine favours a trip to Meadowhall.

He said: “I probably would go to Meadowhall just because there's a lot more selection there, there's a lot more variety.

“In terms of when I'll do it, I'm probably a last minute person, so I'll probably leave it to December or something.”

Catherine Ivey, from Crosspool, said she had not started, and probably won't start until the middle of December

She said: “I'll do it in Sheffield if I'm in the centre. I don't go to Meadowhall.”

Val Nelson, of Sandygate, similarly, has yet to start.

She said: “Probably not until about end of October, November, time and Meadowhall if I go early.”