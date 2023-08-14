Meadowhall shopping centre is arguably one of the most controversial topics about Sheffield.

From debates over whether its parking should be free or not, ranging to whether or not it has had a significant negative impact on the city centre, everyone has something to say about Meadowhall.

The near 300 retailers at Meadowhall are, understandably, an attraction to visitors, with one even calling the centre “the best thing about Sheffield”.

Others point out the knock-on effect, that people are drawn out of the city centre thanks to free parking and the M1-adjacent location. But, with the Heart of the City developments under way in the city centre, Meadowhall fans might be drawn back into the centre more often in the near future.

Opinions are a mixed bag, even down to the experience of walking around Meadowhall. One reader mentioned how she can “shop at ease” thanks to having so many shops to choose from, and many people mentioned the convenience of having everything in one place.

On the other side of the debate, as one reader said: “The best thing about it is the exit”.

A few people mentioned a feeling of the centre being just a bit too big, with one reader saying “I keep going past the same shops and can’t remember where I’ve come from”.

“I just want to pop in and out, not traipse around all day,” added another.

For many, it’s all in the timing. Those who do not enjoy crowds steer clear of Meadowhall during the school holidays, in the run-up to Christmas, at the weekends, or during the afternoon once it’s gotten busy. For those who like a livelier atmosphere, the opposite guidance applies.