Located on Sheffield's doorstep in Derbyshire, the popular German Christmas market returns to the public after a less-than-ideal Christmas in 2020, offering a variety of one-of-a-kind items this year.

Visitors can also visit Chatsworth House over the festive season, where the Christmas at Chatsworth display will be on from November 6 until January 9 as it celebrates its 20th year anniversary with a theme called 'Magic of Christmas'

Here's everything you need to know before visiting Chatsworth House Christmas Market.

Chatsworth Christmas Market is operating again for 2021 - here's how long it will last and how much it costs to get in.

When is the Christmas market and where is it?

The Chatsworth Christmas Market welcomed visitors on November 6 and will be open until November 24, allowing people to get a head start on their holiday shopping.

The market is located in the grounds of Chatsworth House in Bakewell, Derbyshire.

The opening times are from Monday to Thursday (10am to 5.30pm), and Friday to Sunday (10am to 6pm).

Well-behaved dogs on leads are also welcome at the market.

How much is the entry fee?

It is free to enter the Christmas market, but visitors are required to book a car park ticket online and use the Golden Gates entrance off the A619 in Baslow.

If you have booked Chatsworth Christmas tickets to visit the house, garden and farmyard at any time between November 6 and January 9, visitors need to use the main Chatsworth entrance off the B6012.

Those with the Chatsworth Christmas tickets are also able to access the Christmas market.

Car parking on weekdays is priced at £10 per car before 3pm and £5 per car after 3pm. Meanwhile, weekend parking costs £20 per car before 3pm and £10 per car after 3pm.

Since it is a popular event, it is recommended to visit the market on weekdays or after 3pm.

Pre-booking online is essential. To book your parking ticket, please go here.

How many market stalls are there?

There are over 130 market stalls offering a wide range of Christmas presents and decorations. In the Stables shop, you can also browse their unique products, which include a wide choice of home and fashion presents, as well as a variety of delightful stocking fillers.

Visitors can also enjoy a mulled wine or a German beer at one of the market's outdoor bars, or experience some food, including gourmet burgers and sausages, sizzling pork buns, pancakes, churros, and more.

There's also live music to get you in the festive spirit.

What else is there to do?

Christmas decorations will be up for display at Chatsworth House, as they have combined the past 20 Christmasses and reimagined them for this year’s celebration.

The Painted Hall welcomes visitors with a 24-foot fir tree adorned with 2,000 baubles, the Inner Court is snow-covered, the state dining room table is ablaze with bright floral arrangements, pulled crackers, and party poppers, and Jack's beanstalk rises from a staircase.

This year's show-stoppers feature a life-size music box in the church, as well as an outside winter scene reminiscent of Narnia, complete with flurries.

However, a couple of features including ‘wish trees’ will be absent to minimise the risk of Covid infection.