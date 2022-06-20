A 9-month-old female French Bulldog, Coco, was last seen playing in Ecclesfield Road, Chapeltown, before going missing at approximately 11.30am on Friday June 17.

Described as a ‘family dog’, the owners of Coco are desperate to get her back, with owner, Tilica Pyke, saying her 2-year-old son is ‘really missing her’.

CCTV footage showing a man 'lurking around' where Coco went missing.

CCTV footage shows a young man ‘lurking’ in the area of the driveway where Coco went missing around the time of her disappearance.

Tilica suspects that Coco was grabbed when she was playing on the driveway.

Tilica says Coco was playing on the drive at around 11.30am but the next time she looked, Coco had gone.

Anyone with information on Coco’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tilica. Contact details and updates can be found on her facebook page here.