To mark National Black Cat Day on Thursday, October 27, just a few days before Halloween, the Sheffield charity Cat-CHING, which rescues and rehomes unwanted cats, has shared photos of six adorable black cats up for adoption. Lauren James-Thompson, who runs the charity with fellow volunteer Jasmine Roger, said they are caring for 84 cats, half of which are either black or black-and-white.

“It’s always harder to find homes for black cats, even kittens. It’s incredibly sad, when we list a grey or ginger kitten, we are inundated with requests to adopt them," she said. “Halloween is definitely a great time for black cats to receive some appreciation and admiration as they look super cute posed with pumpkins.”

If you are interested in adopting one of the cats being cared for by Cat-CHING, simply get in touch via its Facebook page to be assessed as a potential match. The charity was set up to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Shefield and it offers a free neutering service.

Below are six black cats currently being cared for by Cat-CHING and available for adoption. For more information, visit: https://cat-ching.com/.

1. Deck Deck the cat is being cared for by the Sheffield charity Cat-CHING and is up for adoption

2. Scuba Scuba the cat is being cared for by the Sheffield charity Cat-CHING and is up for adoption

3. Snorkel Snorkel the cat is being cared for by the Sheffield charity Cat-CHING and is up for adoption

4. Strike Strike the cat is being cared for by the Sheffield charity Cat-CHING and is up for adoption