Halloween Sheffield: The most haunted pubs and buildings in the city - and the unique stories behind them

Halloween is creeping closer, so we’ve taken a look at some of the most haunted places in Sheffield.

By Lee Peace
4 minutes ago

These 9 Sheffield buildings have all been searched by ghost-hunters or have spooky stories to tell of previous spirit sightings. Many of them are pubs – cue old joke about serving spirits after hours!

If you’re looking for some good old fashioned ghost stories to tell this Halloween, look no further.

1. There have been many supposed ghost sightings in Sheffield

Can you see a spirit in this picture?

2. Fright at the museum

Sheffield's National Emergency Services Museum, based in a former police and fire station on West Bar, is said to be haunted and regularly plays host to groups of paranormal investigators. The venue still has original holding cells that are supposed to be haunted by a so-called 'angry spirit'.

3. Haunted jazz club

The interior of "Club 60" in 1961 - a jazz club held in the cellars of the Acorn Inn at Shalesmoor. It is reported that the ghost of a murdered man was spotted walking through the venue.

4. Ye Olde Harrow

The former Ye Old Harrow pub on Broad Street, Sheffield, has gained a reputation as one of the city's most haunted buildings. In 2020, ghost hunters claimed to have captured the spirit of a drunk woman boozing it up at the abandoned pub. The building was last year sold at auction for £301,000.

