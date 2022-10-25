Sheffield cat rehoming team Cat-Ching has seven more mouths to feed after tracking the family down last week on White Lea Road, Mexborough. The charity – run by volunteers Jasmine Roger and Lauren James-Thompson – visited the industrial estate after reports of an injured mother cat in the area.

But the situation they found was a dire one. After two days of setting ‘catch-and-release’ traps, the pair realised the mother and her kittens were sleeping in a decrepit, rusted-over car covered in a sheet of tarpaulin.

“We lifted the sheet up and the car was full of broken glass and metal bits, and some other not so nice things,” Jasmine told The Star. “It wasn’t safe at all. The car must have been there for years.

Sheffield charity Cat-Ching rescued this mother cat and her six kittens from a rusted car on a Mexborough industrial estate.

“When we caught their mother, we were able to inspect the extent of her injuries. She had a broken jaw and a ruptured eye. It looked like she had been hit by a car. She was in a bad way but she had still been able to raise six kittens.”

The mother – who Jasmine and Lauren named Pearl – and her kittens are now in the process of being rehomed.

Cat-Ching is a Sheffield catch-and-rehome programme that rescues hundreds of cats a year and finds them new families. Every cat they rehome is spayed and treated for worms and fleas.

To learn more or to donate, visit Cat-Ching Sheffield’s Facebook.

The car on White Lea Road, Mexborough. Cat-Ching lifted the tarpaulin and found the kittens were sleeping inside, among broken glass and metal bits.