A car was destroyed after it was involved in two collisions on a South Yorkshire motorway last night.
The Vauxhall Astra was involved in a smash with another car on the M18 near Rotherham at around 8.45pm and ended up stranded in lane three.
CRIME: Police dog tracks down suspect wanted over Sheffield pub break-in
A short time later it was struck by another vehicle which failed to see the damaged car.
POLICE: Men arrested over death of woman at Barnsley post office released after questioning
South Yorkshire Police said: ‘Rather unbelievably there were no serious injuries to anyone involved’.
READ MORE: Family refused entry to Doncaster Pizza Express because they’re Travellers
The Astra driver was found to be over the drink drive limit.