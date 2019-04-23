Have your say

A car was destroyed after it was involved in two collisions on a South Yorkshire motorway last night.

The Vauxhall Astra was involved in a smash with another car on the M18 near Rotherham at around 8.45pm and ended up stranded in lane three.

A short time later it was struck by another vehicle which failed to see the damaged car.

South Yorkshire Police said: ‘Rather unbelievably there were no serious injuries to anyone involved’.

The Astra driver was found to be over the drink drive limit.