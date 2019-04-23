Two men arrested over the death of a woman at a Barnsley post office have been released under investigation as police enquiries continue.

The men, aged 34 and 57, were arrested over a ‘suspicious death’ at Cudworth Post Office, Barnsley, after emergency services were called at at around 11.15pm on Friday, April 19.

A woman was pronounced dead at Cudworth Post Office, Barnsley

READ MORE: Sheffield United fans escorted from home end at Hull City after disturbance in stands

A woman in her 60s, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CRIME: Wanted man runs into stranger’s house in Doncaster and threatens to stab occupants with needle

A post mortem proved inconclusive.

LATEST: Family refused entry to Doncaster Pizza Express because they’re Travellers

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 1,102 of April 19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111