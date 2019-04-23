Have your say

A police dog tracked down a man wanted for questioning over a pub burglary in Sheffield this morning.

The dog, Tyrion, was deployed after a report of pub burglary in High Green at around 2.30am.

Police dog, Tyrion, tracked down a suspect wanted over a pub burglary in Sheffield

He tracked down a man matching a description of the suspect, who was found with a cosh in one pocket and a kitchen knife in the other.

The man is to be quizzed this morning.

