A police dog tracked down a man wanted for questioning over a pub burglary in Sheffield this morning.
The dog, Tyrion, was deployed after a report of pub burglary in High Green at around 2.30am.
He tracked down a man matching a description of the suspect, who was found with a cosh in one pocket and a kitchen knife in the other.
The man is to be quizzed this morning.
