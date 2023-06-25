We asked Star readers if they think the tram network in Sheffield needs expanding and why. They were quick to point out which areas need it most.

Hundreds responded to give their opinion, with most agreeing that expansion is needed.

This is where readers said they wished the tram went to:

Karen Staniforth: “Yes it should have been extended and completed years ago! Especially now if Sheffield city centre is to survive! It needs all the help it can get!”

Bethany Flack: “Definitely Stocksbridge and Fox Valley.”

Natalie Couldwell: “Definitely Stocksbridge.”

Robert Dawn: “Out along Abbeydale Road, up Woodseats and out to Stockbridge.”

Jean Addy: “Yes to Woodseats or Hallamshire.”

Sue Bateman: “Definitely town via Woodseats terminating at a new Low Edges Park n Ride which would help the folk in Dronfield. Another direct route to the Northern General hospital is to spur off Manor Top and down the centre of Prince of Wales Road, Staniforth and across to the hospital.”

Linda Staniforth: “Extend the Herdings tram to Meadowhead and Bradway.”

A common request was for the tram, network to connect the city’s hospitals better.

Mat Smith: “Link both hospitals together. Extend out to High Green, Fulwood, Lodge Moor, Lowedges, Chapeltown,Stockbridge.”

KarenB Pickering: “Yes definitely to all hospitals”

Azubike Okani: “Yes please, to Firth Park via Hillsborough and Northern General.”

James Dodd: “Yes, to Northern General Hospital and Hallamshire Hospital.”

Sue Smelt: “Yes to serve both major hospitals.”

Whereas some people believe an expansion may be too late:

Carmen Claire: “It should've been done properly in the first place. It needs a circular route.”

Victoria Sigsworth: “Would have liked it in Wickersley but when we did get it finally it was at Parkgate because of narrow minded people thinking it would reduce their house price when in actual fact it would have done the opposite...like turning down a tube line in London. Then maybe they have never experienced living in London. Well done to those people.”