Broadband Sheffield: Virgin Media O2 connects Sheffield to gigabit broadband

Virgin Media O2 has today added thousands of homes in Sheffield to its gigabit network.

By Alastair Ulke
Friday, 8th October 2021, 11:24 am

The provider says customers in the city can now access download speeds of up to 1,130Mbps after adding the city to its network of 12.8m homes.

The company claims it is aiming to “deliver gigabit broadband” to 15.5m homes by the end of the year.

Virgin Media O2 says it has rolled out gigabit broadband to "thousands of homes" in Sheffield. (Photo by Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images)

CEO of Virgin Media O2 Lutz Schüler said: “Our continued investment means more than three-quarters of our network, including Sheffield, is now gigabit ready, offering millions of households across the country access to future-proof services and the fastest broadband available from any major provider.

“We’re continuing with our mission to upgrade the UK and connect our entire network to gigabit speeds by the end of the year – a pace unrivalled by any other provider.”

Last month, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport – using ThinkBroadband data – revealed that more than 50 per cent of UK homes now have access to gigabit broadband.

