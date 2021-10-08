Broadband Sheffield: Virgin Media O2 connects Sheffield to gigabit broadband
Virgin Media O2 has today added thousands of homes in Sheffield to its gigabit network.
The provider says customers in the city can now access download speeds of up to 1,130Mbps after adding the city to its network of 12.8m homes.
The company claims it is aiming to “deliver gigabit broadband” to 15.5m homes by the end of the year.
CEO of Virgin Media O2 Lutz Schüler said: “Our continued investment means more than three-quarters of our network, including Sheffield, is now gigabit ready, offering millions of households across the country access to future-proof services and the fastest broadband available from any major provider.
“We’re continuing with our mission to upgrade the UK and connect our entire network to gigabit speeds by the end of the year – a pace unrivalled by any other provider.”
Last month, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport – using ThinkBroadband data – revealed that more than 50 per cent of UK homes now have access to gigabit broadband.