More than a year after the deadline passed to apply for a rebate for the last five home games of the 2019/20 campaign, thousands of long-suffering Owls supporters could still be owed money yet have no idea when they will get it back.

The club also refused to refund 2020/21 season tickets, offering ticket credit instead and blaming “the severe impact of Covid-19” on cash flow.

Now, The Star understands Labour MP Gill Furniss, who represents Brightside and Hillsborough, will meet with Mr Chansiri in the coming weeks to seek answers on how fans can get their money back.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

Several supporters brought civil money claims against the club for both 2019/20 and 2020/21 refunds, which were uncontested, ultimately resulting in payouts.

“If you thought you had a case you would be absolutely responding,” said one fan who was repaid more than £900.

A source added: “They are stalling because they haven’t got a leg to stand on.

“What the club’s doing is morally bankrupt.”

Gill Furniss: seeking answers.

Guidance from the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) states consumers will generally be entitled to a refund if goods or services paid for cannot be provided because of lockdown laws.

"A business imposing such barriers may breach consumer protection law by doing so,” it adds.

The guidance also says businesses should not require consumers to take unreasonable or unnecessary steps in order to obtain refunds – and “timeframes for providing refunds should be made clear to consumers and refunds should be given promptly and without undue delay.”

In an update to supporters published in May, Sheffield Wednesday cited ‘decimated’ revenue streams owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside an integration to a new ticketing system that meant all refunds are being actioned manually and individually, when pleading for patience over 2019/20 refunds.

But no fewer than 14 new players arrived at Hillsborough over the summer – many of which were described as ‘Championship quality’ – and several first-team stars have been handed new contracts.