South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Alan Billings is seeking views from local residents and businesses on policing and crime services.

Residents across South Yorkshire are invited to take part in a ‘priorities survey’, which closes on October 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings is asking residents to complete a survey to tell South Yorkshire Police what is needs to focus on starting in April 2022.

The survey is asking people about their preferred priorities for the police, what it is like living in their community from a policing and crime perspective and where they feel spending priorities should be focused.

The online survey should take just a few minutes to complete and will help the PCC, South Yorkshire Police and their partners to better understand the crime and anti-social behaviour issues that are affecting different communities.

It will also help to direct money into providing support services for those affected by crime.

To complete the online survey, visit the webpage here.

Dr Billings said: “Each year I refresh my Police and Crime Plan to highlight the areas where I would like South Yorkshire Police to focus their activities.

“I am launching this survey to give the public a chance to provide their views so that I can understand their priorities and ensure they are at the heart of the decisions I make.

“These priorities need to reflect what the public tell me are their areas of concern and how the police can help us all to be safe and to feel safe.”

The priorities survey will help to shape the Police and Crime Plan and the setting of the policing budget for South Yorkshire next year.

Following the Government allocation of funding to police forces later this year, the PCC must then set the level of council tax precept that goes towards policing. This is the part of the Council Tax that contributes towards the total funding available to the Police and Crime Commissioner to provide policing, community safety and victims’ services. This, along with other government grants, provides the police budget for services for the year ahead.