Celebrities posed for a selfie outside the Crucible before their night out in Sheffield.

Professional snooker player Ken Doherty, Westlife’s Brian McFadden and pro-golfer Robert Rock went on a “tour of Sheffield” last week - and took a selfie to remember their night out.

They took a photo outside the Crucible, called “snooker Mecca” by Doherty, following a golf fundraiser and before heading on a night out.

Doherty tweeted: “Took the boys on a tour around Sheffield last night and finished up in my favourite pub here, The Grapes.

From left to right, Brian McFadden, Robert Rock and Ken Doherty pictured outside the Crucible, Sheffield, after a charity fundraiser.

“A great Irish pub with live music, they loved it too.”

Doherty is a regular visitor to Sheffield for the annual world snooker championships each year.

The pub he took his pals to, on Trippet Lane in the city centre, is famous for being the first place the Arctic Monkeys played before they were famous. It was descended on by fans who were in the city for their live shows in Hillsborough Park last month.

It has gone on to become closely connected with St Vincent’s Gaelic football team, since hosting the meetings which set it up.

For many, The Grapes are the best of the best for a Guinness.

The celebrities were in Sheffield after taking part in Dan Walker and former Masters champion Danny Willett's ‘Walker Vs Willett Golf Day’ on Thursday, July 27.