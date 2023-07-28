Over £50,000 was raised for Sheffield Children's Hospital's life-saving equipment, vital research and treatment for thousands of patients.

Channel 5’s Dan Walker and former Masters champion, Danny Willett, teamed up for their first Walker Vs Willett Golf Day yesterday (July 27), raising over £50,000 for Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

TV presenter, former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and patron of The Children’s Hospital Charity, Dan Walker, has hosted golf days to fundraise for the charity since 2014, each year bringing together celebrity friends to compete for the trophy.

This year, Dan co-hosted the golf day with professional golfer and 2016 Masters winner, Danny Willett.

Masters champion Danny Willett and TV presenter Dan Walker at The Children's Hospital Charity golf tournament.

The event took place at Rotherham Golf Club, with 26 teams taking part, each including one member of the star-studded line-up allocated randomly on the day.

The line-up included Olympian Sam Quek, former professional goalkeeper David Seaman, Westlife’s Brian McFadden, former professional footballers Ian Dowie, Dane Whitehouse, John Beresford, Rob Lee, Paul Dickov and Neil Cox, former professional cricketer John Morris, snooker’s Ken Doherty and horse racing jockey AP McCoy, as well as head professional at Rotherham Golf Club, Nat Haywood.

The event raised over £50,000 in total for Sheffield Children’s, with £30,000 of that being raised through an auction.

Danny's team were crowned the winners, which saw him taking home the yellow charity blazer. Every member of the team was rewarded with a bottle of wine kindly bought by Dan.

The Children's Hospital Charity event had a star-studded line-up.

Dan said: “We started off with a bit of rain, but the sun and the smiles came out and it was an amazing day. There is so much planning that goes into events like this - so many people give up their time and go the extra mile, but we are all happy to do that for Sheffield Children’s. It’s a very special place.

“When I see so many people coming together like this I feel so proud to be a patron, and Danny and I are delighted to have helped to raise so much money. Thank you to everyone involved - we already can't wait for next year."