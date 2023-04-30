Brendan Moore, from Meersbrook, will pull on the white gloves for a final time to oversee the final between Luca Brecel and Mark Selby, which concludes on Monday, May 1, as he draws the curtain on 19 years as a World Snooker Tour referee. It will be an emotional occasion for the 51-year-old, who has been described as a ‘credit to the city’.

Speaking ahead of the final, Brendan said: “I can't wait to walk out again on Sunday. I am really going to miss this place.” Adding to the poignancy, it will be the first final he has refereed at the Crucible since his dad Derek, who was always among the spectators, sadly died.

Brendan refereed his first final at the Crucible in 2014, between Mark Selby and Ronnie O’Sullivan, and took charge of his second in 2018, when Mark Williams beat John Higgins in a thrilling encounter which he calls ‘the best game I have ever been involved in’. He has also refereed at three Masters finals and two UK Championships finals – which together with the world championship make up the sport’s triple crown events.

The esteem in which players hold Brendan was illustrated when Robert Milkins gave him a hug to thank him for everything he has done for the sport in a touching moment during Milkins’ second round exit against Si Jiahui.

Speaking to the World Snooker Tour ahead of the final, he said: “I just love all aspects of the game. The fact that you’ve got the best seat, you’re the nearest to the action, other than each player you’re the first one to shake hands and congratulate the winner at the end. Just everything that comes with it I just love it.” Asked how he will feel when he announces the winner on Monday, he added: “It’s hard to imagine what’s going to happen but I know it will be emotional.”