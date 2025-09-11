Adult movie producer Bonnie Blue is targeting first year students at Sheffield’s universities - and residents are concerned over the move.

The internet content producer who made her name running a notorious ‘Only Fans’ page has posted on social media that she plans to bring what she has described as her ‘bang bus’ to Sheffield for a ‘Freshers meet and greet tour’.

It would see her at a location in the city on September 18.

The Star approached the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University for their reaction to the Bonnie Blue plans potentially affecting their students. Neither responded to the request for comment.

Bonnie Blue says she will bring her 'bang bus' to Sheffield for a freshers meet and greet

However, some residents in the city expressed over the plans, when The Star asked people in Sheffield city centre for their views.

Stefan Fatyga, from London Road, did not feel it was good for the city.

He said: “As I see it, she's, like, preying on, like, first timers, you know, coming to Sheffield to university. It's not good, is it?”

Faith Allwright, from Sheffield, also had concerns about Bonnie Blue’s visit. She said: “I don't agree with it at all. I think it's wrong and I don't think she should be doing it yet.

“I think it's wrong to target young, quite impressionable, fresh 18-year-olds.

“They've just come to uni, so I don't think it's worth it.”

Her mum, Lesley Allwight agreed. She said: “I think I feel sad and I feel sorry for her.

Sheffield University was approached for comment. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

“I think she obviously needs help and is attention-seeking and I do feel sorry for the young boys and I think that's not the way that they should be finding their way through this first year.

“I think it's absolutely awful, awful. As a mum. I'd be terrified for my child.”

Student Charlotte Simpkin said: “She'll give anything a go, won't she?

“I don't think she's really necessarily going to do it. I think she says stuff, and if she does, she does.

“But, young lads, you've got to know what you're getting yourself in for, basically.”

However not everyone was concerned.

Sheffield barber Paul Taylor, from Norton, said he did not feel there was any harm in what she was doing.

He said: “I don't think there's any harm in it. I think it causes a bit of interaction and a bit of fun with everybody and gets a bit of interest flowing into the city. And I can't see any problem with it at all.”

Sheffield resident Stuart Hastings added: “Well, as much as I agree with free speech, it's entirely up to her.

“I think it's entirely for the students, what they do with her. Whether she should come or not, that's a matter for the university hierarchy, surely?”

Bonnie Blue became notorious for engaging with 1,057 men over the course of 12 hours in an online stunt.

Tia Billinger - known professionally as Bonnie Blue - has earned millions through adult entertainment, hosting ‘events’ with fans which have been filmed and shared online.