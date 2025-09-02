From student nights and bargain eats to quirky shops and Peak District escapes, this is your ultimate fresher’s guide to the Steel City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If I had to sum up Sheffield in one word for new students, it would be hills.

You’ll quickly realise that no matter where you’re going, you’ll be walking uphill at some point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the reward is a friendly, affordable, and vibrant student city that will feel like home in no time.

Ciara Healy

Getting around

When you move here, you’ll likely live in either the city centre or Broomhill if you’re at the University of Sheffield, or around Ecclesall Road if you’re at Hallam.

My number one transport tip is to get a Zoom Beyond card—it’s free and gives you discounted travel on trams.

Flash your student card on the bus too, and you’ll get money off there too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It might not sound like much, but those little savings stack up quickly over three years.

Where to shop

Sheffield has three main shopping hubs: the city centre, Meadowhall, and Ecclesall Road/Sharrow Vale.

For basics like Boots, JD, River Island, and Primark, the city centre is perfect—and the Primark here is far less chaotic than the one at Meadowhall.

If you’re after a big shopping trip, though, Meadowhall is the place to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With every shop you could possibly need (including the newly opened Sephora), it’s ideal for Christmas shopping or a full wardrobe overhaul.

On October 2, Meadowhall also hosts Sheffield’s ‘ultimate student shopping night’ with exclusive discounts, giveaways, and live entertainment—perfect for stocking up on new term essentials.

For something more unique, head to Ecclesall Road, Sharrow Vale or Division Street.

Ecclesall Road has at least six charity shops lined up in a row, while Sharrow Vale offers quirky independent stores perfect for gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Street leans more vintage, with curated boutiques at higher prices, but the Kilo Store—where you pay by weight—is a great affordable find.

Where to eat on a student budget

Sheffield is packed with cheap eats that don’t feel “cheap.” A few of my go-tos:

Notty house - This is a student staple, particularly as it is so close to first year accommodation. Once you taste a pie and chips from here and you’ll never want to go anywhere else. Bonus points if it’s part of your hangover recovery

Rudy’s Pizza – Authentic Neapolitan pizza, with margheritas starting at just £6.90.

Zaap Thai – Huge portions, big flavour, and loads of dishes under £8

Zizzi’s – Keep an eye out for 30 per cent off student discount nights through UniDays or Totum

For breakfast and brunch, two spots are worth knowing:

Steam Yard – A city centre favourite with a filter coffee and pastry deal for under £4, ideal before an early lecture

Tamper Coffee – A Kiwi-inspired café with weekday breakfast offers like avo toast or scrambled eggs on sourdough, without the usual artisan price tag

Dunkin - Dunkin on Division street is the perfect place to grab a coffee whilst studying, and it has a serious discount for students

If you and your housemates are meeting for the first time in Freshers Week and can’t decide what to eat, head to one of Sheffield’s food halls—either Cambridge Street Collective or Cutlery Works—so everyone gets what they fancy.

Nights out

You’ll spend too many nights on West Street, whether you like it or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Street Live has ridiculously cheap drinks, while Tiger Works is famous for its £5 round that makes your student loan stretch further.

For clubbing, Corporation (Corp) is Sheffield’s closest thing to a superclub, with three floors offering everything from indie to pop-punk.

Bierkeller is another classic, where dancing on tables is basically mandatory.

If you’re looking for something a little different, check out The Local on Ecclesall Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a hidden gem cocktail bar with bartenders who can mix up anything you ask for—and it often takes students a couple of years to stumble across it. There’s also a happy hour.

And for more event type nights out, Forge warehouse often has big name DJ’s - most recently Kettama and FredAgain.

Societies

One of the easiest ways to settle in is to join a society.

I joined cheer at uni, and some of my closest friends are people I met there.

It gives you a ready-made community, and it’s socialising that doesn’t revolve purely around alcohol.

Exploring beyond the bars

Sheffield is more than nightlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peak District is right on your doorstep, and the Peaks bus can take you straight there from the city centre or Ecclesall Road.

Whether you’re hiking, running, or just fancy a picnic, you’ll never run out of routes to explore.

Inside the city, Division Street and Ecclesall Road are packed with independent shops and cafés.

For a more chilled day, grab a coffee on Sharrow Vale Road and take a walk through Endcliffe Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when the sun’s out, head up to Bole Hill for one of the best views in Sheffield.

Festivals and city life

Sheffield has a buzzing events calendar.

Tramlines, Bassfest, and Rock ’n’ Roll Circus all bring huge festival vibes right into the city—without the hassle of camping or travel.

If you and your friends grab tickets, you’ll be everyone’s favourite host thanks to the free accommodation.

And around Christmas, the markets take over the city centre with festive lights and the famous Yorkshire pudding wrap (though be warned, it’s not the biggest market you’ll ever see).

Above all, Sheffield is a city that feels welcoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People will chat to you in the queue at West Street Live, your local barista will remember your order, and you’ll quickly feel like you belong. But most importantly, your legs will never have looked better after all the hills...