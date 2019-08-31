Blaze spreads to shed and fence at Rotherham home
A blaze spread to the garden shed and fence at a home in Rotherham this morning.
By Lee Peace
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 08:30
A crew from Rotherham Central Fire Station was called to the scene in Brook Road, East Dene, at about 6am.
A firefighter who attended said the blaze was started accidentally when the smoldering remnants in a wood burner ignited and spread to the shed and fencing.
Nobody was injured.