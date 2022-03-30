The Killamarsh-born Chelsea defender, who played for Sheffield United in her youth, has become one of the most recognisable stars of the England squad set to host July's nine-city competition, which includes matches in both Rotherham and Sheffield.

The tournament will be the first major test for manager Sarina Wiegman, who took the helm last August and has breathed new life into the Lionesses.

From left to right: Kenza Dali, Liv Cooke, Rio Ferdinand, Millie Bright, Jess Carter, Fara Williams, Elz the Witch and Ann-Katrin Berger unveil giant women’s table football players on London’s iconic Carnaby Street to mark tickets going on sale for UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022 on March 28, 2022 in London, England (photo by John Phillips/Handout via Getty Images).

Bright was the surprise Golden Boot winner as England claimed the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup last month thanks to her Dutch boss’ decision to play her up front late in the championship-deciding match with Germany.

It’s the kind of risk-taking and creativity, agreed Bright, that could epitomise a new era for England.

“Ultimately it’s about winning, and it’s about doing whatever it takes to win,” said the 28-year-old.

“Obviously, tournament football is a little bit different as opposed to a one-off game. In the Arnold Clark it was a mini-tournament and we had to adapt, we needed a win, and Serena made a decision to get that, so we’re happy as a group that we could successfully pull that off.

“It just shows that we’re willing to do whatever it takes. As much as we want to develop and put on good performances, it’s about getting those three points.”

Bright played for Sheffield United’s academy until she was 16, when she joined Doncaster Rovers Belles.

She’s now a stalwart for Emma Hayes’ title-chasing Blues, who on Sunday went top of the Barclays FA WSL table for the first time this season.

While Sheffield and Rotherham won’t host England in the group stages, local fans will have a chance to see defending champions Netherlands, including Arsenal megastar Vivianne Miedema, at Bramall Lane, while the New York Stadium will host Group D’s France, Italy, Belgium, and Iceland.

And Bright was adamant that South Yorkshire supporters have a responsibility to ensure Europe’s best receive a proper English welcome—and show why the country deserves to play host.

She said: “Whether it’s England playing or a different nation, we want it to be the best Euros, we want it to be the best atmosphere, so a shout out to all the fans.

“Make sure you get down to every single game and give every nation the support you’ve given us.”

England open their campaign against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6 with their eyes on the 31 July final at Wembley.

The Lionesses next play two World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Northern Ireland in April before taking on tougher competition with two pre-tournament friendlies against Belgium and the Netherlands in June.

And the mood in camp seems positively, well, Bright.

“We’re on a fresh slate,” she added. “There’s a lot of freshness. I keep saying that word, but it feels like everyone’s just in a good place and eager to win.

“We’re all on the same path. We want the same thing—which is ultimately to win. [Sarina] always says ‘play with a smile’ and that’s crucial.

“I will say a happy player is a good player.”