The last five battling it out for a posh Sheffield flat on a Channel Four show go head to head again tonight (Friday).

But there will be no place for mural artist Claire Noble, 31, from Bainbridge, Northern Ireland – after she was booted out The Big Interiors Battle after creating a bathroom with a wall that ‘looked cheap’.

Judge Dara Huang said: “Claire really smashed it with the kitchens the week before but this week, you know, she just buckled.”

Dara Huang (judge) and AJ Odudu (presenter) straight to camera in the peak District exterior. The last five contestants go head to head tonight in the battle for a posh flat in Sheffield, in the Big Interiors Battle on Channel Four

She said Claire's bathroom design, which she had described as a ‘boujie club bathroom’ was unexpected, and described an area of wall carrying the stencilled slogan ‘Are yer well, ‘cause yer looking well’, as looking ‘a little cheap’ – saying it was neither art nor graffiti, but just slapped on the wall.

She said the club theme was fine, but she had a problem with the execution.

But she was impressed with wrought iron and wood shelving Claire had made with help from Sheffield blacksmith James Gregory, which she praised as looking good.

Claire said: “I just didn’t have it this week, there were too many changes. Obviously gutted, but you know what? I’ve just really enjoyed myself.”

She said whoever wins the flat, she will come for a party there unannounced.

The winner of the Channel Four show, presented by AJ Odudu, gets to keep one of the £250,000 flats in a former cutlery factory, a prize described by developer Capital and Centric as ‘life-changing’. And all the action takes place in the building.

Still in the hunt to win the posh flat are Tara Rodrigues, 37, from London, who trained as a solicitor and rents a flat with her daughters; actor John Jack, 41, from Glasgow; Polish born Patrycja Koziara, 21, from Hatfield, an interior designer and architect who lives with her parents; former aerospace worker and kickboxer Justine Guillermou, 28, from London; and fine art graduate Jamie Dibble, 33, from Cardiff.

