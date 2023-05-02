The fight to win a posh £250,000 Sheffield flat is down to six – after another contestant was thrown of AJ Odudu’s TV show in the city.

The second episode of The Big Interiors Battle saw the seven remaining ‘interior designers’ build their plans for kitchens, which they created in a flat in Sheffield’s Eyewitness Works development near Devonshire Green, the building which is at the centre of a show.

The winner of the Channel Four show, presented by AJ Odudu, gets to keep one of the £250,000 flats in a former cutlery factory, a prize described by developer Capital and Centric as ‘life-changing’. And all the action takes place in the building.

But judge Dara Huang decided 23-year-old contestant Jordan Paul’s kitchen was the one that looked half-baked – and decided that the recent graduate, from Birmingham should be be the next to be ‘locked out’ of the contest.

AJ Odudu (presenter) & Dara Huang (judge) back to back – straight to camera, in front of the steel press in the courtyard. Picture: Shaun Flannery

Jordan had created a ‘bold’ kitchen featuring black cabinets, a black marbled work top, with pink strip lighting, and featuring a black and pink room divider.

But locking Jordan out of his flat in the development to boot him out of the show, Dara said: “I just felt like his kitchen was a little bit less overwhelming. When I walked in, I didn’t get that ‘wow’ feeling.”

Jordan himself said: “It’s obviously so shattering. I put a lot of work into it and I had a clear vision. I’ve learning a lot, it’s been an amazing experience.”

He said he was sad because he had been looking forward to what was still to come in the show.

Still in the hunt to win the posh flat are Tara Rodrigues, 37, from London, who trained as a solicitor and rents a flat with her daughters; actor John Jack, 41, from Glasgow; Polish born Patrycja Koziara, 21, from Hatfield. an interior designer and architect who lives with her parents; mural artist Claire Noble, 31, from Bainbridge, Northern Ireland; former aerospace worker and kickboxer Justine Guillermou, 28, from London; and fine art graduate Jamie Dibble, 33, from Cardiff.