News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
4 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
4 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
5 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Big Interiors Battle Channel Four: Fight for £250,000 Sheffield flat down to six after kitchen round

The fight to win a posh £250,000 Sheffield flat is down to six – after another contestant was thrown of AJ Odudu’s TV show in the city.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 17:08 BST

The second episode of The Big Interiors Battle saw the seven remaining ‘interior designers’ build their plans for kitchens, which they created in a flat in Sheffield’s Eyewitness Works development near Devonshire Green, the building which is at the centre of a show.

The winner of the Channel Four show, presented by AJ Odudu, gets to keep one of the £250,000 flats in a former cutlery factory, a prize described by developer Capital and Centric as ‘life-changing’. And all the action takes place in the building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But judge Dara Huang decided 23-year-old contestant Jordan Paul’s kitchen was the one that looked half-baked – and decided that the recent graduate, from Birmingham should be be the next to be ‘locked out’ of the contest.

Most Popular
AJ Odudu (presenter) & Dara Huang (judge) back to back – straight to camera, in front of the steel press in the courtyard. Picture: Shaun FlanneryAJ Odudu (presenter) & Dara Huang (judge) back to back – straight to camera, in front of the steel press in the courtyard. Picture: Shaun Flannery
AJ Odudu (presenter) & Dara Huang (judge) back to back – straight to camera, in front of the steel press in the courtyard. Picture: Shaun Flannery

Jordan had created a ‘bold’ kitchen featuring black cabinets, a black marbled work top, with pink strip lighting, and featuring a black and pink room divider.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But locking Jordan out of his flat in the development to boot him out of the show, Dara said: “I just felt like his kitchen was a little bit less overwhelming. When I walked in, I didn’t get that ‘wow’ feeling.”

Jordan himself said: “It’s obviously so shattering. I put a lot of work into it and I had a clear vision. I’ve learning a lot, it’s been an amazing experience.”

He said he was sad because he had been looking forward to what was still to come in the show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Still in the hunt to win the posh flat are Tara Rodrigues, 37, from London, who trained as a solicitor and rents a flat with her daughters; actor John Jack, 41, from Glasgow; Polish born Patrycja Koziara, 21, from Hatfield. an interior designer and architect who lives with her parents; mural artist Claire Noble, 31, from Bainbridge, Northern Ireland; former aerospace worker and kickboxer Justine Guillermou, 28, from London; and fine art graduate Jamie Dibble, 33, from Cardiff.

The next round of the contest will be broadcast on Friday evening.

Claire Horn, from Devon, was the first contestant locked out, the previous week,

Related topics:Sheffield