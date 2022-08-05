The home of Sheffield Wednesday will host the 4th annual Runway Idol event in a bid to raise money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital and mental health charity MIND.

Guest speakers from both charities will be on hand to share their stories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain's Got Talent contestant Nick Edwards is among a number of stars due at the Runway Idol fashion show in Sheffield tonight (Photo: ITV)

Nick, from Doncaster, provided one of the feel-good moments of this year’s BGT after his family secretly applied for the show on his behalf before he wowed the nation on his way to the semi-finals.

Now he’s bringing his talents to the Steel City for a great cause.

He said: “I’m really excited to be involved with this event to help raise awareness for two important charities.

“I’m currently busy doing something super exciting which I hope to share with you all soon; this event will most likely be my first live performance since the show.”

The event has previously raised more than £15,000 for charities and the clothes modelled will be donated to Cancer Research shops across Sheffield to help boost their funds.

This year will see major brands modelled including Couture Club, In The Style and Blanc Underwear, as well as a host of local companies, including sustainable brand, I Second That.

Emmerdale star Dean Andrews will also be in attendance.

Andrews has played Will Taylor on the hit ITV show since 2019 and is also known for his role as DS Ray Carling in BBC drama Life on Mars.

Event organiser James Clarke said: “Runway Idol is one of the highlights of the summer locally and I can’t wait to unveil this years show. It’s such a great night out with family and friends, whilst supporting two local charities who need our support.”

Local artist Jamie Fox will also be performing at the event with more performers and guests to be announced this week.

Tickets are £10, including a free drink on arrival, and all proceeds go to the charities involved.