Nick Edwards, aged 36, thought he was simply watching Britain’s Got Talent as an audience member on a family day out, only to find that his mum had entered into the talent contest.

The first he knew of the plan for him to perform was when his mum, Tracey, suddenly appeared on stage with his two daughters – Savannah and Cali, aged three and four.

Nick, from Doncaster, was visibly shaken and needed some time to compose himself before he made his way onto the stage – complete with the words to his song written down on paper.

Nick Edwards, 36, from Doncaster, has got through to the next stage of Britain's Got Talent (Photo: ITV Studios)

Before his performance, he told the judges he had “lost a lot of confidence” over the years and now tends to only sing in the shower.

But he received four ‘yeses’ from the judges after playing the guitar to Daddy’s Little Girl by Ernie Halter.

Judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were both moved by his performance and and host Declan Donnelly was also in tears.

Judges Simon Cowell and David Walliams also gave their seal of approval.

BGT returned to ITV on Saturday night after a year’s break.

Nick’s episode also featured a performance by Loren Allred, who was the vocalist behind 'Never Enough' in the 2017 film The Greatest Showman.