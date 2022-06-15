Popular singer Beyonce will be coming to the UK with new pop-up tours as she prepares her return with her seventh album.

She plans to visit select areas of the UK with pop-up shows and performances when she next visits the country, giving her fans the chance to see her up close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyonce. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

No details of the tour dates or venues have been released yet, however Sheffield has had its fair share of big concerts recently in its venues.

Last month, popular American rock band, The Killers, headed to the O2 Academy in Sheffield city centre, putting on an ‘incredible’ show for their fans in Sheffield.

In late May, famous American actor and musician Johnny Depp also payed a visit to Sheffield at Sheffield City Hall in a surprise for his fans in the city.