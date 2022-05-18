The Killers: 'Absolutely incredible gig' - People react as American rock band perform in Sheffield

In a warm up gig before their tour, American rock band, The Killers, put on a performance in Sheffield last night at the O2 Academy.

It certainly did not disappoint, with an overwhelming positive reaction from fans at the gig.

The Killers performed at Sheffield's O2 Academy last night. Picture Credit: The Steel City Snapper (https://twitter.com/steelcitysnaps)

The Steel City Snapper shared some shots from the gig online, posting: “Absolutely incredible gig [email protected] at @O2AcademySheff tonight, easily one of the best gigs I’ve ever been to. What an atmosphere, and @BrandonFlowers is such a great frontman, he looked to be having as good a time as we were.”

Neil Brownhill may have lost his voice on the night, but he certainly enjoyed the performance.

“What a night and what a privilege to see The Killers @O2AcademySheff. From 77,000 in Wembley a few years ago to around 2000 at this intimate warm up show. Can barely speak from singing so much!” he posted.

Another fan who loved the show was Rob Francis, who called the gig a “tremendous show”.

Warren S may have been disappointed that he missed his team face Sheffield United in the play-off semi-finals last night, but was not too down as he did get to see The Killers instead, tweeting: “So I couldn’t watch the game but I got to go to an immense gig in Sheffield. The Killers were superb. A great night all round.”

The Killers produced a truly special night for some, such as Suzie Bailey, who loved the show.

“Thank you @thekillers for an amazing warm up gig tonight In Sheffield, a city with music in its soul. @O2AcademySheff it was a truly special night,” she posted.

Others posted their shock that such a huge band performed in a venue in Sheffield other than an arena.

Nick Marsden took to Facebook to post about his brilliant night watching The Killers.

“Brilliant evening watching the Killers at the O2 Academy in Sheffield last night. It’s not often you get to see a massive band in a relatively small venue,” he said.

Rebecca Bell was also shocked that The Killers performed at the O2 Academy, but she certainly wasn’t disappointed.

