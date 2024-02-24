Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Peak District towns near Sheffield have been included in a Muddy Stilettos list of the 260 best places to live in the UK.

Incorporating "bags of charm", "years of history" and "loads of fab pubs, restaurants and cafes", these Derbyshire locations are the closest to Sheffield, after South Yorkshire was completely snubbed from the rankings.

So, if you're looking to either move to, or even just visit, some of the UK's best places to live, then at least you don't necessarily have to go very far.

Hathersage

Muddy Stilettos describe Hathersage as having "real community spirit" and "dramatic Peak District countryside in every direction". It certainly is fair, as The Star's David Walsh once described it as a "little slice of paradise".

It is certainy the closest of the 260 to the Steel City, with it being just 10 miles from Sheffield city centre.

Hathersage was Charlotte Brontë's inspiration for Jane Eyre and has a number of spots "linked to Robin Hood and Little John" and is "brimming with character".

A person dives in to an outside pool at Hathersage Swimming Pool on July 18, 2022, during an extreme heat wave.

Muddy Stilettos were particularly fond of the Hathersage Lido. They say the refurbished 30m pool is a "beaut" and love the fact is opens for "illuminated night swims with live music".

A quick search on Zoopla brings two results for properties being sold in the town - one four bedroom bungalow for £750,000 and another two-bed cottage property for £300,000.

Bakewell

"Bakewell is so much more than the pudding". That is how Muddy Stilettos open their entry on what is arguably the Peak Districts most famous and popular destination - and they are absolutely correct.

It is a gorgeous town, featuring some beautiful countryside scenes and "some of the best schools in Derbyshire". "Heritage buffs" will have a number of historic places to visit nearby too, like Chatsworth House and Haddon Hall.

Muddy Stilettos have said the average house price in Bakewell is £438,237 and a Zoopla search brings guide prices as high as £795,000. Bakewell is certainly one of the more expensive Peak District locations out there.

Buxton

This historic spa town is better connected to Manchester than Sheffield, but is still close enough that we're going to include it here.

As pointed out by Muddy Stilettos, Buxton has been known as the "Bath of the North" with some of the "most iconic architecture in Derbyshire".

Buxton is even amazing in the snow. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It is said to be a great town for foodies, with numerous international cuisines available from a range of excellent restaurants. It also has a big cultural scene, particularly with the Buxton International Festival.

Muddy Stilettos said the festival brings "some of the best opera, jazz and speakers to the town over two weeks in July".

Buxton won't set you back as much for a home as Bakewell. In fact, the average house price isn't too much more than Sheffield in property terms - around £267,000.