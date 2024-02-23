News you can trust since 1887
18 nostalgic photos show just how much Sheffield has changed over the years including a busy Fargate

A search of our archives brings you these incredible pictures of Sheffield in days gone by

By David Walsh, Jane Salt
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:55 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

Today we look back at how the streets of Sheffield have changed over the decades. Who can remember the bandstand on The Moor or the days before it was pedestrianised?

Or the bakers’ strike of 1977 when huge queues formed in the streets as people lined up for a loaf of bread?

These incredible photos also show how busy the city centre used to be when shops such as British Home Stores attracted the crowds.

Take a trip down memory lane to see just how much Sheffield has changed over the years.

A night time view of some of the shops on Pinstone Street in July 1965

1. Pinstone Street

Do you remember the bandstand on The Moor, Sheffield? Pictured here in 1983

2. Bandstand

A busy Fargate pictured in July 1974. Do you remember the subway?

3. Fargate

The shops in High Street, Sheffield, including Saxone, Lilley & Skinner, Bellmans, Hector Powe, Dolcis, C&A and Peter Robinson in 1973

4. High Street

