The biggest public arts event Sheffield has ever seen, Bears of Sheffield followed on from Herd of Sheffield elephant trail auction in 2016 which raised over £400,000 for new scanner equipment.

The trail concluded on Monday night (October 18) at The Crucible with the auction of the vibrantly decorated 61 two-metre sculptures that lit up the city this summer, with the proceeds benefiting a new Cancer and Leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

The Children's Hospital Charity, which spearheaded the project, previously raised more than £2 million of the project's £2.75 million cost, and construction work already began in May.

In total, last night's auction raised £525,200, marking the completion of the charity's fundraising journey for the Cancer and Leukaemia Ward at the hospital.

Here we reveal eight bears which have received some of the highest bids.

1. 'Steampunk Bear' Painted by V J Patton and sponsored by City Taxis, 'Steampunk Bear' was sold for £22,000. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2. 'Nebula' Painted by Grace Invader and sponsored by Sheffield Property Association, 'Nebula' was sold for £20,000 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. 'Snoobear' Created by Deven Bhurke and sponsored by Sheffield BID, the bear was sold for £15,000. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4. 'Quasar One' Painted by Tom J Newell and sponsored by West One Student Accommodation, 'Quasar One' bear was sold for £11,500. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales