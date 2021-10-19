The biggest public arts event Sheffield has ever seen, Bears of Sheffield followed on from Herd of Sheffield elephant trail auction in 2016 which raised over £400,000 for new scanner equipment.
The trail concluded on Monday night (October 18) at The Crucible with the auction of the vibrantly decorated 61 two-metre sculptures that lit up the city this summer, with the proceeds benefiting a new Cancer and Leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children's Hospital.
The Children's Hospital Charity, which spearheaded the project, previously raised more than £2 million of the project's £2.75 million cost, and construction work already began in May.
In total, last night's auction raised £525,200, marking the completion of the charity's fundraising journey for the Cancer and Leukaemia Ward at the hospital.
Here we reveal eight bears which have received some of the highest bids.