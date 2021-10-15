Take a walk down Bear Row as sculpture trail hits Meadowhall

They were greeted by special guest Caleb Masaba-Kituyi, who celebrated the end of his treatment for cancer by opening the Bears of Sheffield Farewell event.

At a behind the scenes opening, the special weekend was made more poignant by five-year-old Caleb ringing the bell to mark the end of his treatment and officially start the event.

Caleb, from Walkley, has been undergoing treatment on the cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s for more than two years. He was diagnosed with leukaemia in October 2019.

The Bears of Sheffield sculpture trail came to an end two weeks ago. It was organised by The Children’s Hospital Charity to raise vital funds to transform the Cancer and Leukaemia Ward. The auction is on Monday at the Crucible Theatre.

Project Manager Cheryl Davidson said: "The Bears of Sheffield was delayed by a year due to COVID-19, but it was definitely worth the wait!

"It’s certainly brought smiles to people’s faces and brightened the city’s streets and spaces throughout the summer. It’s been a great way for people of all ages to come together, enjoy something very special and also enjoy their city.

"The Charity have raised over £2m towards the £2.75m target. So, we have everything crossed that with your help we can raise the last bit needed.

The Farewell Event continues until Sunday at Meadowhall. Tickets are priced £5 for adults, £2 for children aged three to 15 and £12 for a family ticket, with under 3’s free.

For details visit: www.tickettailor.com/events/thechildrenshospitalcharity/560945

