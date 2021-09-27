More than £2 million raised to transform cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital

The Children’s Hospital Charity revealed the figure in the hope that the finale of the Bears of Sheffield, the public sculpture trail, which includes a farewell weekend at Meadowhall and final auction at the Crucible Theatre will complete the fundraising.

Should the Bears of Sheffield raise the final £700,000 needed to complete the next stage of the appeal, the new ward will be open to patients from early next year, with building work having commenced in May 2021.

Cheryl Davidson, project manager for the Bears of Sheffield, said: “Today, we are revealing just how very close we are to completing the fundraising for that project. We are on the final straight of this marathon; the finish line is in sight and with your help we can cross it together in just a matter of weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bears of Sheffield have appeared around the city raising money for the Children's Hospital Charity

“Whether it’s attending the Farewell Weekend for one final goodbye to the Bears, bidding on a Bear if you’re able to join us on the auction night or making a donation today, the difference you can make will be felt for generations of young children to come so please help if you can.”

The event was created to support the redevelopment and transformation of the cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The ward is the principal treatment centre for children with cancer and leukaemia from babies to 19-year-olds within South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

Patients from across the UK are also treated for chemotherapy, operations and bone marrow transplants. While the ward provides excellent care, the facilities are dated and in 2018, a charity appeal was launched to transform the ward.

The bears of Sheffield have appeared around the city raising money for the Children's Hospital Charity

The farewell weekend will take place from October 14-17 at Meadowhall. Say goodbye to all 61 sculptures, with tickets at £5 for adults, £2 for children aged 3-15 and £12 for a family ticket – two adults, two children. Buy tickets via https://www.tchc.org.uk/events/bears-farewell.html

The following day, the Bears of Sheffield will be making their final journey to be auctioned off at the Crucible Theatre on October 18.

To bid on a bear or watch the auction, visit https://bearsofsheffield.com/bears-of-sheffield-auction/

The bears of Sheffield have appeared around the city raising money for the Children's Hospital Charity