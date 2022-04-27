Barnsley council announces beacon lighting and festival to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

A beacon will be lit in Barnsley Town Centre on June 2, one of more than 2,000 being lit throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories in recognition of the Queen’s long and selfless service.

The town centre will also host a festival througout the four-day bank holiday weekend, from June 2 to 5.

Barnsley Council has announced a programme of events to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

A 20 tonne sand sculpture will be on display in the town centre, and stories, crafts and games workshops wil take place at the Cooper Gallery.

Residents are invited to organise street parties and beacon lighting in their communities to celebrate, and can find out more information by contacting [email protected]

A council spokesperson said: “This special weekend provides our communities with an opportunity to come together and celebrate this once in a lifetime historical moment.”