The first payments to residents are being made this week, and council bosses say everyone who pays by direct debit and is eligible for the payment will receive the money in their bank account by Friday 29 April through an automatic process.

Residents who do not have a Direct Debit have until June 30 to submit an application.

Shokat Lal, director of core services, , said: “As we see the rising cost of energy prices and, more generally, the surging cost of living, the announcement from the Government in February to offer all eligible households a council tax energy rebate was warmly welcomed.

“We have been asking households across the borough to set up a Direct Debit for their council tax payments, so we can get the payments directly to them. We have written to all other eligible households inviting them to complete the online application, so they can also receive their payment.

“Residents who pay by direct debit will receive this payment by the end of April.

“Those that don’t pay by direct debit and apply before Monday 25 April will receive the payment by the end of April.

“Anyone who applies after 25 April will receive their payment seven days after we receive their completed application.

“We hope this £150 government fund will temporarily help residents with the rising cost of living and energy prices.”